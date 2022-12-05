Two women wanted in Tillamook State Forest murder found in Nevada

Alyssa Z. Sturgill and Lisa M. Peaslee
Alyssa Z. Sturgill and Lisa M. Peaslee(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:49 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two women who were named persons of interest in a murder in Tillamook County have been caught, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported deputies were searching for 40-year-old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year-old Lisa M. Peaslee. Sturgill and Peaslee were associated with a 52-year-old man who was found dead in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest on Dec. 2. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said Sturgill and Peaslee had taken the victim’s light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Sturgill and Peaslee, plus the victim’s minivan, were located in Nevada on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tillamook County detectives responded to Nevada for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by the sheriff’s office.

