TheatreWorks presents “Nightmare Before X-Mas: A Musical Parody” at upcoming family gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Theatreworks of Northern Nevada has provided performing arts opportunities to students of all ages for 18 years. This season, the show line-up comes to an end with “Nightmare Before X-Mas: A Musical Parody” to be performed at the 6th Annual Family Gala.

This fundraising event takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Reno Elks Lodge (597 Kumle Lane, Reno, NV). There will be photos with Santa, holiday crafts, a silent auction, a live dessert auction, raffle prizes, face painting & more. TheatreWorks cast members will perform “Nightmare Before X-Mas: A Musical Parody,” written & directed by Jessica Grimaldo.

Grimaldo, along with board president Jillian Helget, music director Fae Triplett (Angsty Mayor), and cast members Maesson Bowman (Jack Skellington) and Mickey Melillo (Happy Mayor), stopped by Morning Break to talk about the show and gala.

The show is inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. In this musical parody, the classic story transforms into a unique realm of possibilities where you can see all your favorite characters with a modern twist. Come witness Jack the Emo King, and his beloved Hally -- we mean, Sally-- as they embark on an adventure unlike any other you’ve ever ‘scene.’

Watch Maesson Bowman perform “Jack’s Lament” on Morning Break:

Tickets:

CHILDREN 12 & Under - $30/Advance & $35/At the Door

ADULTS 12+- $50/Advance & $55/At the Door

Table of 8 *Includes Premier Seating - $360

VIP Table of 8 *Includes Premier Seating, Unlimited Champagne & Cider - $440

Proceeds help TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada to continue their programming throughout the year as well as help to keep open and maintain our home! TheatreWorks is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to “provide youth and the underserved in our community with quality performing arts opportunities and education.”

