Sparks Fire Chief Lawson fired after pending charges against him

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson was fired after the city learned of pending criminal charges against him.

In a YouTube video, the city says it learned of the charges late last week. After verifying that charges were indeed pending against him, the city asked for his resignation Monday morning.

While it did not specify what those charges would be, the city said that they felt it was appropriate to part ways given the severity of the charges against him.

In a video, the city says it will take some time to evaluate what it will do next to fill the vacant position.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available. The full video posted by the city can be found below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ext1jkwEwA

