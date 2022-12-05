Sierra High Notes usher in Christmas season with upcoming holiday showcase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra High Notes are warming up their vocal chords and getting ready to sing their hearts out at their upcoming holiday performance.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the choir will be performing at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (4895 S. McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV).

Members of the choir stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to their holiday show. They also performed “No Time to Diet” on KOLO 8.

Watch their performance here:

The mission of the Sierra High Notes is to share gift of song through community outreach. They also focus on groups often forgotten by our society including seniors, the hurting and abused, veterans and low income families. SHN is an all-volunteer organization comprised of various ages. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.