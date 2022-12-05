Shelton leads Loyola Marymount over Nevada 64-52
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:28 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Shelton scored 24 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 64-52 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.
Shelton sank 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lions (6-3), adding seven rebounds. Keli Leaupepe pitched in with 10 points and eight boards.
Jarod Lucas led the Wolf Pack (7-2) with 18 points. Freshman Nick Davidson came off the bench to score 11.
The game was tied at 33 at halftime.
Nevada will be back in action Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Pepperdine (5-2).
