Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Nevada continues to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses impacting children, the state announced on Monday that it will fast track some nursing licenses to assist with the influx of pediatric patients.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November, marking a 200% increase compared to the same time last year.

As a result of the influx of pediatric patients, the Board of Nursing and Nevada Hospital Association will implement a new process in order “to ensure staffing needs are met regarding the influx of sick pediatric patients.”

As part of the process, the state says that “any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis, will have their application processed immediately by the NSBN.”

The governor’s office said that “a temporary license will be issued to those applicants who meet the legal requirements of the law.”

The Governor's Office met with the Nevada Hospital Association and other stakeholders last week to work out some potential solutions that could be implemented immediately. This includes a new process between the Board of Nursing and NHA to ensure staffing needs are met regarding the influx of sick pediatric patients. Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis, will have their application processed immediately by the NSBN. A temporary license will be issued to those applicants who meet the legal requirements of the law. The immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients expeditiously.

