Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest.

The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.

They were located in March around one-half mile south of the area in a place in which motorized vehicles were prohibited. They were educated and ticketed on site before receiving additional fines in court.

“It is the responsibility of the motor vehicle user to tread lightly and know where they are allowed to go on National Forest lands,” said Tahoe National Forest Patrol Captain Gerald Parker. “Driving off designated routes causes the degradation of resources and could potentially harm wildlife, as in this case. Tahoe National Forest takes irresponsible motor vehicle use on public lands seriously from the lens of both public safety and the protection of habitat.”

The Tahoe National Forest has ramped up patrols in that area in order to protect the environment there, the USDA said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.