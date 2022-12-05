Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative.

The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October.

$39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop Eagles Landing Phases 1-4 for 126 affordable housing units in Carson City.

Washoe County was also awarded $21.9 million for its project, 1800 Threikel St. CARES Campus in Reno for 50 affordable housing units. Those units will provide transitional housing for those exiting the CARES campus.

Eddy House in Reno was also awarded $6.5 million for the Transistional Living Community to assist their current homeless youth population.

Ulysses Development Group LLC and the Reno Housing Authority also received money from the grant as part of the initiative.

“I’m so proud that through collaboration across all levels of the public and private sector we’ve made Nevada’s single-largest investment into affordable housing to tackle one of our state’s most complex issues. Now, developers can get shovels into the ground and construction projects across the finish line,” said Governor Sisolak.

“These projects will create positive change for generations of Nevadans – ensuring that more families and underserved, low-income communities will be able to find an affordable home. Finding a home for just one more Nevadan has been my goal since day one – and this initiative will provide a safe place for thousands of Nevadans across the state.”

