GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

WARNING. THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC. Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – An 82-year-old Home Depot employee died after he was pushed to the ground by a man robbing the store, according to police.

Police said the altercation happened at a Home Depot store in Hillsborough, North Carolina the morning of Oct. 18.

The employee died Thursday from his injuries, more than six weeks after he was pushed to the ground.

Surveillance video shared by the Hillsborough Police Department shows a man leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers. He pushes the employee, who then falls to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag.

The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-296-9562 or by messaging the police department on Facebook.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported to 919-296-9555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
Miguel Vargas-Cortez
Sparks Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno

Latest News

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle
Pickup times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch at noon.
Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets
St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets
St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia says it downed Ukraine drones attacking its bases