Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance

Tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis.
Tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:31 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need.

Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.

If you are uninsured or have severe dental needs, you are encouraged to be seen by the dentist before the end of the year. Dentists will be doing extractions, fillings, and anything that is needed to relieve a patient’s pain.

Patients are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one as well as ID.

Dr. Jessica Clausen, Dental Director for Community Health Alliance said adults tend to put off their dental care oftentimes because there are a lot of different things going on, but it’s really important to take care of your teeth and your mouth because it’s connected to the rest of your body and so it can affect the rest of your health as well.

Hazel Moreno of LIBERTY Dental Plan says receiving dental care sooner rather than later is important for health and well-being,

“Next thing you know you have a toothache, and you know that kind of pain just takes over your whole face. It’s impossible to think about something else and so we want to make sure folks have somewhere to go because we recognize that there is such a lack of access to dental resources in Northern Nevada for adults,” Moreno mentioned.

Paperwork will need to be filled out and patients will then receive a number. You can expect to wait to receive care.

CHA encourages getting here as early as you can.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
Miguel Vargas-Cortez
Sparks Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash
Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

Latest News

A Nevada hospital
Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure
Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage
Medicare Help Now
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7, Expert shares tips on choosing a plan
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season.
Making Thanksgiving Dementia-Friendly