Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need.

Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.

If you are uninsured or have severe dental needs, you are encouraged to be seen by the dentist before the end of the year. Dentists will be doing extractions, fillings, and anything that is needed to relieve a patient’s pain.

Patients are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one as well as ID.

Dr. Jessica Clausen, Dental Director for Community Health Alliance said adults tend to put off their dental care oftentimes because there are a lot of different things going on, but it’s really important to take care of your teeth and your mouth because it’s connected to the rest of your body and so it can affect the rest of your health as well.

Hazel Moreno of LIBERTY Dental Plan says receiving dental care sooner rather than later is important for health and well-being,

“Next thing you know you have a toothache, and you know that kind of pain just takes over your whole face. It’s impossible to think about something else and so we want to make sure folks have somewhere to go because we recognize that there is such a lack of access to dental resources in Northern Nevada for adults,” Moreno mentioned.

Paperwork will need to be filled out and patients will then receive a number. You can expect to wait to receive care.

CHA encourages getting here as early as you can.

