Preliminary hearing for Driver set

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Third Judicial District Court of Nevada has remanded the case of Troy Driver back to the Justice Court.

The court order will now be remanded to the Canal Township Justice Court for further proceedings.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Driver was originally found competent by the court on Nov. 14. He faces six charges, including first degree murder and sexual assault.

