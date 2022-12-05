Preliminary hearing for Driver set

Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KOLO / Zoom)
By Kevin Sheridan
Dec. 5, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Third Judicial District Court of Nevada has remanded the case of Troy Driver back to the Justice Court.

The court order will now be remanded to the Canal Township Justice Court for further proceedings.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Driver was originally found competent by the court on Nov. 14. He faces six charges, including first degree murder and sexual assault.

