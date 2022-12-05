Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in Reno has started giving away its annual holiday food baskets. The nonprofit expects to give away more than 3,000 over the next week.

You can pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch at noon. You can sign up, but walk ins are welcome.

“Holiday Spirit Food Baskets is our annual holiday meal program to ensure that the underserved members of our community feel the warmth of community and the security of a warm meal during what can be a difficult time for many,” said Marie Baxter, CEO, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Food items include ham, onions, hot chocolate, and eggs. You can find more information here.

