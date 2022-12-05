Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says.

They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m.

They were conducting field operations and changing out gear when they collapsed the snowpack, unintentionally triggering the avalanche.

It was about 200 feet away and was a D2, meaning that strength could bury, injure, or kill a person.

The center says there were ski tracks in the area prior to the avalanche, so it’s a reminder to use caution in the back country.

