Thousands without power in southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports there are 5,366 customers without power in the Reno area, mostly in southwest Reno.

Power went out at 10:23 a.m. for more than 5,200 customers due to a power pole or wire being down, NV Energy reported. Power for them is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

There are other outages for other customers. The causes of those outages are not clear.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.