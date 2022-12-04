Thousands without power in southwest Reno

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports there are 5,366 customers without power in the Reno area, mostly in southwest Reno.

Power went out at 10:23 a.m. for more than 5,200 customers due to a power pole or wire being down, NV Energy reported. Power for them is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

There are other outages for other customers. The causes of those outages are not clear.

