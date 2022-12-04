Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department shot a suspect in the valet area of the Silver Legacy on Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital.

The man’s condition was unknown, Sparks Police Department public information officer Nick Chambers said. Sparks police are handling the investigation of the RPD shooting.

Reno police received a call at about 6 a.m. of a man, possibly armed, standing in the road at Fifth and Virginia streets in downtown Reno. Chambers said information about the possible weapon was not immediately available.

Police arrived and gave the man orders which he ignored, Chambers said. The man started walking away and that turned into a chase that went into the valet area of the Siler Legacy. Reno police used a TASER on the man and that didn’t work and then police shot him, Chambers said.

No bystanders or officers were injured.

That area will be blocked off for much of the morning and people should avoid it, Chambers said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.