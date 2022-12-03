Travel Nevada releases Shop Local Holiday Shopping Guide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for holiday shopping, if you’re still trying to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, Travel Nevada released a Nevada Pride Shopping Guide. Meant to help you find the perfect gift for loved ones. Unique gifts that feature connections to the Silver State.

“While yes, there are great big box stores that have fantastic gifts, you’re not going to find those unique handmade, made-here in the community, kind of gift and I think that’s what really makes the list special,” said Tracie Barnthouse, Public Relations Manager with Travel Nevada.

The online guide is broken into categories, allowing gift-givers to find the perfect present for the Nevada-lover in their life:

Forks, Corks, and Treat Yourself Sweets

Hot Springs, Spas, Self-Care Goodies

Outdoor Experiences & Adventure Gear

Gems, Jewelry, and Nevada Bling

Art, Handmade Goods & Silver State Swag

History Buff Stuff & Western Wonders

The list is meant to help shoppers find the best gifts right in town and a few of the stores on the list are inside the Arlington Garden’s Mall, both locally-owned which are: Lyla Bleu Apparel & Jewelry and State Thirty-Six Clothing Company.

For the full list, click here.

