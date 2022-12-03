‘Trail of Lights’ in final preparation stages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Attaching zip ties to lights and PVC pipes in below freezing temperatures.

These aren’t the final touches to the light display at Washoe Lake State Park. Instead, they are measures to make sure the decorations thus far can withstand this weekend’s storm.

A handful of park employees and volunteers have been working for months on hand made decorations, stringing lights, and creating two light tunnels this year for families to enjoy.

The recent snowstorm has slowed progress, but the supervisor here says they will make the deadline.

“I think we have it covered,” says Jennifer Dawson, Washoe Lake State Park Supervisor. “I think we will be ok. And I have all the faith everything will work out just fine.” The “Trail of Lights” started back in 2020 Dawson says.

In the middle of COVID she and her staff thought it would be a great way to get people out of their homes safely and enjoy the Christmas spirit while staying in their cars. Back by popular demand, year 3 means even more displays. And more time spent decorating a small section of the park devoted to the “Trail of Lights.”

In the past cars have waited more than two hours to get inside the gates.

“I did change the traffic pattern,” says Dawson. “And hopefully that will alleviate some of the congestion. You know we never know until the event. I am really hopeful it will all work out. And people won’t have to wait as long as they had to last year.”

Vehicles entering the park to see the lights cannot be higher than 9 feet. That’s because they won’t be able to clear the two light tunnels.

The “Trail of Lights” begins next Thursday December 8th, 2022 and goes to Sunday the 11th 2022. The gates open at 5:00 and there is a $5.00 dollar entry fee. Families are encouraged to get to the park early, and Dawson says if you are still in line by 8:00pm you will gain access to the displays.

She hopes the Friday and Saturday free hot chocolate served will help sooth frayed nerves.

She assures us, it will be worth the wait.

