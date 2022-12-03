Local event similar to Shark Tank

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five people, working to start businesses, presented their ideas Friday, December 2, 2022 in a Shark Tank style presentation at the Gener8tor Nevada Accelerator at 301 Vassar Street in Reno.

They each had five minutes to make their pitch. This is part of the GOED Generator Partnership’s drive to grow businesses.

It’s giving $100,000 in seed capital to startups in the Silver State in return for equity in the companies.

“It’s been incredible. We’ve been able to help grow local startups as well as attract companies to come move to Reno,” said the Managing Director for the Reno/Tahoe Generator, Jared Byer.

GOED Generators have operated in the United States for ten years now.

There are now 40 locations across the Nation.

