2024 Primary: South Carolina goes first, but Nevada moves up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada’s bid to go first in the 2024 presidential primary calendar has falen short, but the state’s democrats are still celebrating.

The vote by the Democratic National Convention’s Rules and By-Laws Committee came one day after the president made his recommendation known and follows his thoughts on the issue. South Carolina will head the primary calendar.

For years the calendar has remained fairly static. The Iowa Caucus first, followed by a New Hampshire primary. But there have long been concerns that neither state reflects the demographics of the party or the nation.

Senator Harry Reid used that argument to push Nevada’s caucus up to an early slot in 2008 and with the state’s decision to hold primary instead of a caucus, Nevada democrats were using it again this year to push for our state to go first. That didn’t happen.

Longtime Nevada political observer Fred Lokken says that was always a long shot

“We don’t have Harry Reid in the conversation now and I think that’s our big disadvantage. We don’t have anyone that has that longevity with the national party to exercize that level of influence. Other regions do and as a result we’ve talked it to death, but I don’t think we’ll change it.”

But Nevada didn’t come away empty handed. Under the schedule approved by the committee South Carolina democrats will vote Saturday February 3, 2024 followed three days later by primaries in both New Hampshire and Nevada.

State Democratic party Chair Judith Whitmer issued a statement saying in part “We’re glad to see Nevada move forward in the primary calendar and excited to see our state play a pivotal role in 2024 and into the future.”

