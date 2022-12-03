2022 Sports Caravan Awards Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was another heck of a year on the Sports Caravan and we wrapped a bow on the 2022 high school football season in the best way possible with our annual Awards Show.

We crowned the year’s best in multiple categories - including Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Game of the Year, Player of the Year and more.

We’ll see you after the new year for basketball season on the Caravan!

