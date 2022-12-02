Upcoming craft fairs raise money for Dayton schools and extra-curricular programs for students

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two craft fairs coming to Dayton this weekend and next weekend.

The first is at Riverview Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 10. The 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair and Toy Drive takes place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. You’ll be able to get all your Christmas shopping down while supporting the local school and small businesses.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., the Dayton Explorers (teen travel group) and Ariel’s $5 Bling VIP are hosting a holiday craft fair fundraiser at Dayton High School. All the booth fees and the raffle funds will be used to help learn overseas next year. There will also be other activities that benefit other school groups within the school.

Ariel Williams is organizing both of these craft shows. She is an independent consultant for Paparazzi Accessories and uses her small business to support local fundraisers in the community.

She stopped by Morning Break to get the word about the need for more vendors and to invite local businesses to donate raffle items. This is a great way to support Dayton small businesses and local schools.

For more information contact Ariel Williams. Phone: 775-526-9744 Email: bandgurl22@gmail.com.

