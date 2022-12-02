Public invited to tree lighting ceremony

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza.

First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. because of the event.

Coffee, hot cocoa and crepes will be available for purchase.

