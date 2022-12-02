Public invited to tree lighting ceremony
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza.
First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. because of the event.
Coffee, hot cocoa and crepes will be available for purchase.
