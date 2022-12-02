Prepare for the 2022 tax season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - W2 forms or 10-99 NEC forms will be headed to mailboxes soon. They are all in an effort to file 2022 taxes.

Jackson Hewitt’s Bruce Mackinnon says it’s not a fun thing to think about, but now is the time to start collecting all the documentation needed to file a complete return

“And last year we saw lots of people with complete and final W2 forms the first week of January,” says Mackinnon MacKinnon says there are some things to do right now to help alleviate the tax bill owed later.

Check the weekly or monthly paycheck to see how much withholding is taking place. It can be changed now so more money is withheld for the month of December and less money could be owed by tax time.

Consider deferring any end of year bonuses and see if the money can be delivered in January. That move could decrease taxable income for 2022 as well.

Own stocks? It might not have been a great year. Sell those stocks and assets that have lost value to offset any capital gains realized this year.

If it’s been an expensive year as far as medical expenses go, MacKinnon says add up the total.

“Medical expenses have to exceed seven and a half percent of your income before they are helpful,” he says.

If the bottom line is close to meeting the medical expense deductible for 2022, consider taking anticipated health-related purchases by the end of December. That could include glasses or an elective surgery.

Also, before the end of this month, if you itemize, donate to the charities. Be sure to get receipts, and make sure they are in the IRS tax exemption organization database. Such organizations have a tax identification number.

MacKinnon says this all may take some time and effort, but checking the tax situation now, could pay off in 2023 when the 2022 tax bill comes calling.

