Police looking for man who escaped Lassen County Jail

A photo of the escaped inmate
A photo of the escaped inmate(The Lassen County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LASSEN COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped from the Lassen County Jail.

35-year-old Angelo Atencio II was determined to have escaped the facility on Friday.

Atencio is described as a five foot ten Indian man weighing 230 pounds. He has a medium or stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

A preliminary investigation suggests Atencio squeezed through a fence that had been manipulated in the roof area of an exercise yard. It was determined he had help from one or more persons outside of the facility as well as inside the facility.

Atencio was originally booked into the Lassen County Jail in May on charges related to kidnapping, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment, and parole violation.

