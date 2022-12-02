Open for Business: Helix Electric encourages local businesses to give back to the community

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Helix Electric knows how to go big or go home when it comes to supporting the community. During the holiday season, the electric company supports many organizations across the state, often with record-setting donations.

Last Christmas, Helix Electric set records with Toys for Tots by donating over 70 bikes to disadvantaged children. Back in November, Helix donated 75 Turkeys to Salvation Army’s Turkey Drop event. They also delivered Thanksgiving turkeys, hams and gift baskets to five families in need at Step 2.

Vice president of operations in Reno, Cody Kinnison, stopped by Morning to share their story and encourage other local businesses to give what they can back to their community this holiday season.

Helix Electric is an award-winning electrical contractor that specializes in design-build and highly complex electrical projects throughout the United States. For more information, click here.

