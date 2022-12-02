Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department create 2023 calendar featuring “The Rescuers and the Rescued”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the purrrfect gift to get any of your feline-loving family member or friend this holiday season! The Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department partnered together to create “The Rescuers and the Rescued” 2023 calendar.

Nicole Theodoulou from NHS and RFD firefighter, Nate Roark, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their partnership and how the money will be used to save the lives of animals.

All the firefighters in the calendar are animal lovers who were excited to model alongside adoptable rescue kittens and it couldn’t have turned out any cuter!

Calendar sales begin Friday, Dec. 2 and can be purchased online, at the either the Reno or Carson City Nevada Humane Society shelters or Lead Dog Brewing.

Lead Dog Brewing is also hosting Friday’s calendar launch party. It’s happening from 4-7 p.m. at their taproom at 415 E 4th Street, Reno.

This event includes calendar sales ($25 per calendar), a free beer with calendar purchase courtesy of Lead Dog Brewing and autographs from the models (firefighters and kittens). There will also be adoptable animals ready to go to their forever homes!

If you can’t come out Friday night, Lead Dog Brewing will be selling the calendars throughout the month of December at their Reno and Sparks locations (305 E Glendale Avenue Sparks). Plus, $1 from every four-pack and $1 from every pint of the Tuesday Evening Bohemian Pilsner will be donated to Nevada Humane Society. And if you purchase a calendar, you’ll also get a free beer.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
The scene of an overdose incident involving three people on Sawyer Way in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

Latest News

Lucas Walker was diagnosed with Leukemia in September.
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
Dayton Craft Fairs
Upcoming craft fairs raise money for Dayton schools and extra-curricular programs for students
OFB: Helix Electric
Open for Business: Helix Electric encourages local businesses to give back to the community
Jurassic Quest Interview
Bring the family back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Jurassic Quest in Reno