Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department create 2023 calendar featuring “The Rescuers and the Rescued”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the purrrfect gift to get any of your feline-loving family member or friend this holiday season! The Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department partnered together to create “The Rescuers and the Rescued” 2023 calendar.

Nicole Theodoulou from NHS and RFD firefighter, Nate Roark, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their partnership and how the money will be used to save the lives of animals.

All the firefighters in the calendar are animal lovers who were excited to model alongside adoptable rescue kittens and it couldn’t have turned out any cuter!

Calendar sales begin Friday, Dec. 2 and can be purchased online, at the either the Reno or Carson City Nevada Humane Society shelters or Lead Dog Brewing.

Lead Dog Brewing is also hosting Friday’s calendar launch party. It’s happening from 4-7 p.m. at their taproom at 415 E 4th Street, Reno.

This event includes calendar sales ($25 per calendar), a free beer with calendar purchase courtesy of Lead Dog Brewing and autographs from the models (firefighters and kittens). There will also be adoptable animals ready to go to their forever homes!

If you can’t come out Friday night, Lead Dog Brewing will be selling the calendars throughout the month of December at their Reno and Sparks locations (305 E Glendale Avenue Sparks). Plus, $1 from every four-pack and $1 from every pint of the Tuesday Evening Bohemian Pilsner will be donated to Nevada Humane Society. And if you purchase a calendar, you’ll also get a free beer.

