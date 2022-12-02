Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade.

Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat.

“He was dressed as a waste management employee and that’s when his family informed me that he is currently battling leukemia,” said Shannon Murphy with Waste Management. “As a fellow Fernley resident, it felt very personal to me. Leukemia has played a very big role in my life and I choose to honor my family by raising awareness for situations like this.”

Lucas is a huge fan of Waste Management and has to be there every time they pick up the trash.

“When he can hear it coming, he tells me, “it’s coming mom! The garbage truck is coming,” and we have to go outside and watch it.”” said his Mom, Veronica Deleon.

Knowing how big of a fan Lucas is, Shannon set up a surprise for him: two toy trucks.

It was a special moment for Lucas and his family, but it meant a lot to their truck driver as well.

“It’s like a big old surprise every time I show up,” said Gary Cullar, a driver with Waste Management. “It’s like the first time every day that I show up and it’s a wonderful feeling for me and I’m just happy to bring them joy as well.”

Lucas and his family have his story and a donation page where you can go to help them out. You can find it here.

The Fernley Christmas Parade starts at 3:30 p.m. at Fernley City Hall.

On Sunday, Guadalajara Grill in Fernley is also donating half of its proceeds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to Lucas.

