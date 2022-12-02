Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom.

From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.

Happening now until December 25th, all the dancing and singing will be sure to make the holiday season feel merry and bright.

Michael Bradley, Manager and Singer of the show shared the audience can expect,

“It’s everything Christmas, one of my cast mates said it scratches every Christmas and holiday itch you could have.”

Avery Ambrefe, Dance Captain mentioned,

“From the moment that you walk into the theater, you are going to feel immersed in the holiday spirit. Of course, these are all songs we know and love, so getting the chance to sing along and clap along and feel like you’re stepping into a winter wonderland with us, there’s no better way to get yourself ready for the holidays.”

Traveling from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City, these performers are bringing a piece of broadway right to our area. They spent only ten days learning the entire show.

Ambrefe shared she is a part of an amazing group of performers that have a similar goal in mind,

“You will see a lot of performers from the new york city area. A lot of us are pursuing professional careers there and it’s such a treat for us to come to Reno and get to share the stage here.”

Santa himself is also a part of this wonderland show and there is even a special seat in the house for those who want to get as close to Mr. Claus

“If you’ve got someone who loves Santa, go get house right front seats because you’re going to be right there next to Santa…everyone gets into that holiday spirit and that childhood memory of Santa and everything else.”

These performers bring the feeling of a winter wonderland to multiple places around the world. One part of the show may even make you feel like you’re right at Radio City Music Hall.

From Tokyo, Niagara Falls, and even Missouri you can experience the holiday magic at the Eldorado showroom every Tuesday through Sunday.

“If anyone in this community wanted to ever go see the Rockettes Christmas show, this is it. We brought it to you. Everyone is from New York City. Everyone has essentially either worked on broadway or worked with broadway stars this is broadway brought home to Reno.”

The show is an hour and fifteen minutes, and the last day to enjoy Christmas Wonderland is on the 25th.

For tickets click here.

