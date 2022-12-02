Bring the family back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Jurassic Quest in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jurassic Quest returns to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Friday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 4.

Dinosaur trainers, Dino Dustin and Epic Elisa, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.

At Jurassic Quest, kids of all ages get to play with adorable baby dinos, excavate fossils and even train a raptor. The exhibit features giant animatronic dinosaurs like the Spinosaurus, Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, Megalodon and of course the Tyrannosaurus rex!

Jurassic Quest Dates and Times:

  • Friday, December 2 from 1-8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 3 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 4, from 9 a.m. 5 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets. You can also follow Jurassic Quest on Facebook and Instagram.

