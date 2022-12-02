Building evacuated after powdery substance found

The envelope was discovered around 2:00 p.m. Friday
The envelope was discovered around 2:00 p.m. Friday(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 350 S Center St was evacuated Friday afternoon after a partially opened envelope with white powder was discovered.

Mail room employees found the envelope around 2:00 p.m.

Three people came into contact with the substance and are being evaluated. They are currently experiencing no symptoms.

The building will remain closed for now with no estimated time for its reopening. Officials are advising people to avoid the area.

