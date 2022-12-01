Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge

Nevada marijuana graphic.
Nevada marijuana graphic.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.

Sol Cannabis founder Ed Alexander said the lounge would open attached to the cannabis dispensary in Washoe County. It’s too early to discuss other details, Alexander said, including how soon it will be built if approved.

“Washoe County has first reading of their (cannabis consumption) ordinance on Tuesday,” Alexander said.

The city of Reno is also investigating allowing cannabis consumption lounges and has meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to get public input.

The board also gave a prospective license to TRNVP098 LLC to operate a consumption lounge in Storey County. No details were available about the company, other than its resident agent and a Las Vegas mailing address. It’s not clear where the lounge would be located if approved. Virginia City drew the counter-culture crowd in the 1960s.

