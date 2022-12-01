Vegas walkaway recaptured

Ashley Daniels
Ashley Daniels(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:24 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who walked away from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing unit in Las Vegas has been recaptured.

Ashley Daniels walked away from the unit on Nov. 21 and was recaptured on Thursday morning. He has been serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle since May of 2021.

Additional charges against him are pending,

