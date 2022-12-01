Vegas walkaway recaptured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who walked away from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing unit in Las Vegas has been recaptured.

Ashley Daniels walked away from the unit on Nov. 21 and was recaptured on Thursday morning. He has been serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle since May of 2021.

Additional charges against him are pending,

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.