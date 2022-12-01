Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A winter storm will bring heavy Sierra snow and valley wind, rain, and snow on Thursday. Expect widespread road controls in the mountains, with winter travel possible by afternoon and evening on the Sierra Front. After a chilly break Friday and Saturday, another storm will bring more snow Saturday night into Sunday. Be prepared and keep travel plans flexible. -Jeff

