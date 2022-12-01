South Lake Tahoe sees increase in snow blower thefts amid snowfall

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is seeing an increase in the number of snowblower thefts since the first snowfall of the season.

In a Facebook post, the department urged residents to secure their snowblowers when not in use. They ask residents to store them inside, if possible, but to make sure they are tethered and locked to your home if you must keep them outside.

You should also note the serial number, make and model of your snowblower so it can be proven to have been stolen.

