Reelected AG Ford announces new staff

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced new appointments for his office. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced the nomination of new staff.

Teresa Benitez-Thompson will serve as Ford’s Chief of Staff, and Craig Newby will serve as the First Assistant Attorney General. Benitez-Thompson will replace outgoing Chief of Staff Jessica Adair Brinich, while Newby will fill the void left by Kyle George.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Teresa and Craig to the executive team and honored to work alongside them in my second term for the benefit of all Nevadans,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford. “I’d like to thank Jessica and Kyle for the tremendous work they have done for this office and for the state. While we’re all sad to see them go, we know they will do amazing work in their future positions.”

Benitez-Thompson represented District 27 in the Nevada State Legislature for 12 years, serving as the Floor Majority Leader for six of those years.

Newby recently served as the Deputy Solicitor General and Chief Litigation Counsel for the AG’s office.

