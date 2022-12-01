People report seeing a meteorite in the night sky

Night sky graphic
Night sky graphic(Bureau of Land Management via MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several people have contacted the KOLO 8 News Now newsroom Wednesday night to report seeing a glowing object fall out of the sky around 8:04 p.m., , possibly a meteorite.

There were no other reports from other news sites on the internet, on Twitter or from scientists. The National Weather Service office in Reno had no reports of unusual activity in the sky.

Shannon Chidester was In Hawthorne when the light came out of the north and went to the east.

“It was red, orange, blue. It had a little green in it, Chidester said. “Wherever it went, it hit the ground. We could almost see it all the way down to the ground.”

It was the second meteorite Chidester had seen and regretted not being able to get a camera out in time.

“This was way too big for a falling star,” Chidester said.

Benton Hills, 9, was riding in the car with his mother when he saw it going south of Rattlesnake Mountain over the Virginia Range. Initially, he was frightened.

It was red and orange with a long tail, then disappeared, then reappeared and was more green, he said.

Did you get a photo or video of the meteorite? Please upload it here:

https://www.kolotv.com/community/user-content/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
The scene of an overdose incident involving three people on Sawyer Way in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

Latest News

TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada is in its final rehearsals for a production of a parody about...
Parody of Nightmare Before Christmas
Nevada Woodchucks
Non-Profit Makes Handcrafted Wooden Toys
This year, the Nevada Woodchucks (501-C3) built over 15,000 wooden toys to donate to local...
Local non-profit spreads holiday cheer with handcrafted wooden toys for kids
Nevada marijuana graphic.
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge