Parody of Nightmare Before Christmas

TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada is in its final rehearsals for a production of a parody about...
TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada is in its final rehearsals for a production of a parody about The Nightmare Before Christmas.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:10 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you looking for something fun to do this holiday season? One option is to attend a local play.

It’s a parody of The Nightmare Before Christmas put on by the TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada and will be used as a fundraiser for the group.

The performance will be put on by a group of local actors in their final stages of rehearsal.

The play will have a unique spin on the story.

“But we took it and spun it on its head to make it a little bit more funny and a little bit more open to the ideas of what the kids have,” said TheaterWorks of Northern Nevada Artistic Director, Elisha Harris.

Dinner is included with the play.

There will also be a silent auction and dessert auction.

Tickets are between $30 and $400.

There is only one performance. It will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

