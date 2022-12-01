Local non-profit spreads holiday cheer with handcrafted wooden toys for kids

It's an annual Christmas tradition in Reno that the Nevada Woodchucks makes toys.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This year, the Nevada Woodchucks (501-C3) built over 15,000 wooden toys to donate to local non-profits dedicated to supporting underprivileged kids.

“We start mid-January and go all the way through Thanksgiving; making, painting, cutting, sanding toys,” said Julia Tachihara, Assistant Toy Director with the Nevada Woodchucks.

From hobby horses, wooden cars, cribs for dolls and more. Wednesday marked the culmination of all their hard work, as they distributed the quality toys to over 10 non-profits, including Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

“This is a huge help because if I was going to go buy something like this I mean you’re looking at like $40 at least and we don’t have a budget for that, but to have this to give to parents it means so much,” said Lisa Ross, Community Outreach Director with CCNN.

The Woodchucks have been making toys for local kids for about 15 years now, just one of the many ways they use their woodworking skills to support the community.

” It’s a good feeling, we all feel good about what we’re doing, it’s nice to know that they’re going to kids that maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to get toys otherwise, said Tachihara.

To learn more about the Nevada Woodchucks, click here.

