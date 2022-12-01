Local businesses decorate for Let It Glow event

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Parts of Reno are celebrating their holiday spirit by decorating their businesses. It’s part of an event called Let it Glow, and its kicking off Thursday night with the annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Let it Glow is a friendly competition between small businesses and Northern Nevadans can vote on their favorite through the month of December. Categories include:

  • Most Reno
  • Most Griswald
  • Most Creative/Themed
  • Community Choice
  • Most Lit District
  • Best Overall

You can vote by taking a picture of your favorite light display and tagging the business or district using the #letitglowreno hashtag. Finalists will be announced December 17. A Let It Glow Finalist Party and announcement of winners will happen December 29.

The goal is to inspire the community to come out, support local and participate. This is the first year of the event and the idea came from Jaime Chapman with Pineapple Pedicabs.

“We are super excited to invite you to join us for Let It Glow, Reno,” said Chapman. “Come out and explore the new and ever changing districts of Reno. Find yourself, lose yourself, meet someone new, eat something different, shop for something unique, walk, pedal, ride, love and enjoy the glow!”

The Annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony is happening Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Living Stones Church parking lot on Virginia Street.

You can find more information here.

