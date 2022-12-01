Keep Artown Free fundraiser will help the entire community experience the magic of the arts

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of northern Nevada art and music lovers of all ages enjoy the Artown summer concerts throughout July. Over 75% of Artown’s programming are free and open to the public, but this wouldn’t be possible without donations and support from the community.

Marketing director, Oliver X, stopped by Morning Break to garner the public’s support to help keep Artown free.

Tax-deductible donations to Artown will help children, adults and the entire community experience the magic of the arts--in all disciplines--and its power to inspire joy, heal and raise their spirits high. No matter the gift, large or small, every dollar counts and is deeply appreciated.

Here’s a list of Artown’s free highlights that your donation will help support.

  • Opening and closing nights thousands gather at Wingfield Park for free concerts by world-renowned bands.
  • Discover the Arts: 22 days of artist-led children’s arts discovery Monday-Friday for kids 6-12.
  • Monday Night Music Series: Grammy-winning, platinum-selling artists perform at the Hawkins Amphitheatre.
  • Cultural Connections: Artists from around the globe perform at Wingfield Park.
  • Midtown Concert Series: Thousands of locals descend on Midtown to hear artists from all musical.
  • Hundreds of other art events.
  • Special performances by indigenous artists.

You can donate online and on Facebook. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

