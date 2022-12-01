Get your tickets for “SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas” holiday performance at the Grand Sierra Resort

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SIAMSA means “to celebrate” in Gaelic. SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas features a dazzling ensemble of International Irish Dance Champions, vocalists, musicians and local actors and actresses. The enchanting tale follows two young orphans searching for the “candle in the window” – the light that represents the true meaning of Christmas. The orphans’ whimsical journey immerses the audience into a world of Celtic traditions and customs, creating a magical evening of holiday fun for the entire family.

Director and choreographer, Amanda Coulson, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to this special performance at the Grand Sierra Resort.

The show is Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

This year’s production features many exciting performers and characters including special guests like World Renowned and International Irish Dance Champions Laura Shannon Cass and Rory Patrick, Harpist Marina Roznitovsky, and the Celtic Choir under the direction of Cami Thompson.

Tickets start at $35. Tickets for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older start at $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 1-800-648-3568.

