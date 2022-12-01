City of Reno narrows Chief of Police candidates to 7

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says it is getting closer to naming a new Chief of Police.

49 applications from around the country were sent in, and seven will go through interviews slated to begin later this week.

The candidates will be interviewed by three different advisory committees, with representatives from city leadership, the Reno Police Department, and community stakeholders.

Current Chief of Police Jason Soto announced his intention to retire back in April after serving more than 25 years. He will officially retire in January 2023.

The City collected more than 800 responses from a city-wide survey, which they say was used to inform their selection process.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to provide input as we search for Reno’s next Chief of Police,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “Community input is critical to ensure we choose a Chief of Police who understands the needs of our residents. This search has been a true community effort, and I look forward to selecting the best person for the job.”

In a press release, the city says it expects the new Chief of Police will be hired in January 2023, following the City Manager’s appointment and confirmation by the Reno City Council.

