2023 WCSO K9 Calendars now on sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Next year’s Washoe County Sheriff Office K9 Calendar has more action shots of the dogs than in the past.

They and their handlers and the photographer started working on the item in the late summer. But the dogs have been busy all of 2022.

Just a couple of examples include:

K9 Axel who has been on the force for one year. A check shepherd he’s been responsible for taking thousands of Fentanyl pills, 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin off the streets.

K9 Ace too has been with the team for one year. Another check shepherd, during his short period of time on the force he’s made a significant contribution to the community by detecting several pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and making numerous no bite apprehensions.

And K9 Odin has been with the unit for two years. He too is another check shepherd. This year so far, he’s had multiple apprehensions and on one stop detected what would be 12,000 Fentanyl pills. There are three other K9s with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also featured in the calendar.

While you’ll see other local law enforcement releasing their own versions, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office did their first calendar six years ago, with the help of the non-profit K9 Partners.

“I caught myself taking a lot of pictures of the K9s,” says Diana Lee Vice President of K9 Partners. “And I thought wow, and I talked to the rest of the team and said why don’t we start a calendar? Everyone loves dogs.”

Lee says every cent of calendar sales goes to the dogs.

K9 Ava stood in front of a pile of equipment she and her fellow K9s use during the course of their work. There are goggles, and leashes, and bullet proof vests. In all about five thousand dollars’ worth of gear, and that doesn’t include what needs to be replaced from time to time none of which is paid for by the taxpayer.

The dogs accompany their handlers during working shift which could include finding a lost person, a gun for evidence, or apprehending a suspect. They then go home with their deputies for well needed rest.

“They are invaluable to the department and the community,” says Sargent. Ned Nemeth, the WCSO K9 Supervisor.

To pick up a $20-dollar calendar go to Sam’s Sparkle Shop, Reno’s Gun Range, Consign Furniture, or Scheels.

