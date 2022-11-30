Senior Outreach Services looking for volunteers to help elderly citizens in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Senior Outreach Services (SOS) program is part of the The Sanford Center for Aging at UNR. It was founded in 2002 with the goal to provide support to Washoe County’s most vulnerable elders through trained volunteers that help seniors “Age in Place,” and allow them to stay in their homes as long as possible.

Annie Monnig-Reid, the program director, volunteer Anita Tallman and senior client Royal Brooke, stopped by Morning Break to share the benefits of the program and how you can get involved.

SOS is geared toward senior citizens, 60 years and older, who are likely frail, home-bound, low income and in need of a friend. Many elderly residents in Northern Nevada are isolated and have no immediate family or other support system. So volunteers meet the essential needs of these seniors while engaging in meaningful service that enriches their own lives.

The program is funded by the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD), and the Jean Sanford Endowment. The Sanford Center for Aging, University of Nevada, Reno sponsors Senior Outreach Services while the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Washoe County recruits and enrolls interested volunteers. Mileage reimbursement for volunteers is funded by a special grant from Regional Transportation Commission.

To learn more about how to become a client or volunteer, click here. You can also follow the Sanford Center for Aging on Facebook.

