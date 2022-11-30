Reno Fire, Washoe Sheriff arrest man on arson charge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have made a joint arrest for third degree arson.

31-year-old Anthony Messman was also charged with multiple non-fire related felony charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substances, and domestic battery.

On Nov. 20 at around 11:41 p.m., RFD responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of 2500 Dickerson Road. The fire burned two vehicles and was determined to have been set intentionally.

