Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies.

Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.

“We have our APRN coordinator who’s handling that for patients and it’s very time consuming,” said Amanda Brock with Quest Counseling. “Sometimes they’re calling 10 pharmacies per patient and, with 200 patients, do the math on that. It’s a lot of legwork.”

The shortage could be even tougher for those on Medicaid.

“It’s especially difficult for our Medicaid patients who are already limited on the pharmacies they can use because of their insurance plan,” said Brock. “Then to have one of those pharmacies either be out of Adderall or denied a prescription due to them not being a regular client there.”

The shortage comes amid increased demand and some manufacturing delays. Adderall is the name brand and, because of that demand, there is also now a shortage on generic brands.

The FDA says the shortage could go into the new year, so Quest Counseling suggests calling pharmacies as early as possible if you need a refill.

“Absolutely plan ahead, but also start making phone calls in advance of your refill needing to be filled. Call your regular pharmacy ahead of time to see if they still have it in stock and if not, start looking.”

