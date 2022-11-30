Northern Nevada Boy Scouts carry out a time-honored holiday tradition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas tree is a holiday symbol, immune to the passage of time. This tree lot proves it.

“Troop 107 has been selling trees since World War II. Only missed a couple of years during the war,” said Eric Dewitt-Smith, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 107.

Every year they sit on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street in Reno.

“It’s a really unique experience compared to what other troops offer because it’s scout run,” said Rowan Cinkovich, the tree lot manager.

Scouts are involved in everything from the preparation, to the chopping, to the final sale.

“As the tree lot manager, I had to contact the manger of the parking lot and reserve our space,” explained 17-year-old Cinkovich.

“The scouts are involved from beginning to end,” said Dewitt-Smith.

For the scouts, it’s about responsibility.

“It teaches more responsibility and leadership to the scouts which is valuable,” Cinkovich said.

For everyone else, it’s a bit of Christmas magic.

“[It’s] a real family tradition at this point,” Cinkovich said.

The lot is open every week day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until December 17th.

“We have stands too so if you need a stand for your Christmas tree we will set your whole household up with what you need,” Dewitt-Smith said.

It’s also a good opportunity to fund the troops. The money they make from this sale helps the scouts go to summer camp.

