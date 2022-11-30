Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $33 million in funding for public health infrastructure.

Funding for the grant is partially paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will go towards supporting local and territorial health departments in maintaining staff, services, and systems.

“These last few years have made it clear that we must invest in the critical institutions that protect public health,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Senator Rosen. “That’s why I’m proud to announce nearly $33 million in federal funding will come to Nevada to strengthen our public health system and continue protecting families across our state.”

Grant funding awardees in Nevada include:

Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health - $9,958,802

Southern Nevada Health District - $22,889,114

