Nevada Diabetes Association prepares for 6th annual Winter Wonderland fundraiser at Atlantis Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Thursday, the Nevada Diabetes Association is hosting its 6th Annual Winter Wonderland at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. The event features winter-themed samples from the region’s best restaurants and bars, as well as a friendly competition among food and beverage vendors.

NDA director of programs and services, Tara Winkelman, and Assistant Executive Chef David Holman, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to this fun-filled event on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m. in the Atlantis’ Grand Ballroom.

Some of the many vendors joining us this year include: Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Revision Brewing, Num Num Boba, Alibi Lounge, 1864 Tavern, R Town Pizza, Verdi Local Distillery, Kimmie Candy, 10 Torr Distillery, Café de Thai, Phobos Vietnamese Restaurant, Ferino Distillery, Legends Grill Sports & Spirits, Scoopers, The Long Drink, and Red Bloom/Atlantis.

There will also be an auction with many items donated by Scheels, restaurants, and friends of the Nevada Diabetes Association.

Winter Wonderland tickets cost $55 in advance, $70 day of the event, $350 for a group of 8, or $400 for a VIP group of four.

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at The Shoppes Atlantis or by calling Nevada Diabetes Association at (775) 856- 3839.

Nevada Diabetes Association is a nonprofit organization improving the lives of children and adults affected by diabetes through direct services and education. You can learn more online or by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

