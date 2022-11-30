Monitor Pass to close ahead of snowstorms

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM PST
MONO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans will be closing three Mono County highways on Wednesday ahead of snowstorms that will affect the area.

Monitor Pass will be the first to close at noon, followed by North June Lake Loop at 4:00 p.m. Bodie Road will close at 8:00 p.m. The roads will be assessed for reopening after the storms pass.

Four mountain roads are currently closed by Caltrans:

  • State Route 168 W at Aspendell
  • State Route 203 at Mammoth Mountain Inn
  • State Route 120 W at Lee Vining
  • State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

The Crestview Safety Roadside Rest Area in Mono County will also close for the winter. Mono Mills Road remains in a storm closure and will be reassessed for reopening after the storms pass.

